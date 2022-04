Bristol Motor Speedway is covered in clay and ready for NASCAR action once again. The half-mile, high-banked oval plays host to the Cup Series’ second dirt race of the modern era Sunday night (7 p.m. ET, Fox). But before the green flag drops on Easter Sunday, the Cup and the Camping World Truck Series hit the track Friday for practice and Saturday for heat racing.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO