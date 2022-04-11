Connecticut tax free week starts Sunday

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers have voted to temporarily suspending the state’s 25-cent-per-gallon excise tax on gasoline. The tax will be suspended from April 1 to June 30. The House of Representatives voted 143-0 on Wednesday in favor of the emergency bill. The Senate passed the bill 33-0 hours later. Fuel prices have risen due to pandemic-induced inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The legislation also establishes a second sales-tax-free week on clothing and footwear valued under $100 per item, beginning April 10. That’s in addition to one typically held in August for back-to-school shoppers. Furthermore, the bill provides free bus service between now and June 30.

