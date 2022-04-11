ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut tax free week starts Sunday

Connecticut governor to sign gas tax suspension bill today

(The Center Square) – Suspending the gas tax is a key part of legislation that Connecticut Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced he will be signing today. House Bill 5501 calls for suspending the state’s 25 cents per gallon tax on gasoline from April 1 to June 30, the end of the fiscal year. The measure also calls for free public bus transportation during that time and sets up a sales tax holiday on clothing and shoes priced at less than $100 from April 10-16.
Gas, sales tax holidays clear Connecticut's legislature

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers have voted to temporarily suspending the state’s 25-cent-per-gallon excise tax on gasoline. The tax will be suspended from April 1 to June 30. The House of Representatives voted 143-0 on Wednesday in favor of the emergency bill. The Senate passed the bill 33-0 hours later. Fuel prices have risen due to pandemic-induced inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The legislation also establishes a second sales-tax-free week on clothing and footwear valued under $100 per item, beginning April 10. That’s in addition to one typically held in August for back-to-school shoppers. Furthermore, the bill provides free bus service between now and June 30.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signs gas tax cut bill into law

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Drivers in Connecticut will soon get some relief at the pump.Gov. Ned Lamont signed the gas tax bill into law Thursday.It will halt the state's 25 cent per gallon gas tax from April 1 until June 30.Two other states -- Maryland and Georgia -- have also signed similar legislation to ease the squeeze from rising gas prices.
Connecticut lawmakers vote to suspend gas tax

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut will temporarily suspend its 25-cent-per-gallon excise tax on gasoline after a bipartisan vote by state lawmakers Wednesday in an effort to ease pain at the pump for motorists.The gas tax will be suspended from April 1 to June 30.The House of Representatives voted 143-0 in favor of the emergency bill. Hours later, the Senate passed the proposal by a vote of 33-0. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to sign the bill into law.The legislation also establishes a second sales-tax-free week on clothing and footwear valued under $100 per item, beginning April 10. That's in addition...
Free bus rides available starting April 1 as part of gas tax holiday

(WTNH) – If gas prices have you down, the state is now offering up free bus rides. Starting April 1, you can now go anywhere the bus travels to without having to pay a dime. It’s all part of the new gas tax holiday law. Transportation leaders are hoping it does a couple of things […]
