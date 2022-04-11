Connecticut tax free week starts Sunday

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut will temporarily suspend its 25-cent-per-gallon excise tax on gasoline after a bipartisan vote by state lawmakers Wednesday in an effort to ease pain at the pump for motorists.The gas tax will be suspended from April 1 to June 30.The House of Representatives voted 143-0 in favor of the emergency bill. Hours later, the Senate passed the proposal by a vote of 33-0. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to sign the bill into law.The legislation also establishes a second sales-tax-free week on clothing and footwear valued under $100 per item, beginning April 10. That's in addition...
