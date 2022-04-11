ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

GOP Strategist Spots Ominous Warning Sign For Trump That Even He Can See

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0baIPY_0f5PBtKX00

Donald Trump has long equated crowd size with success ― reportedly even bragging of the size of the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to block the certification of the election and keep him in power.

GOP strategist Susan Del Percio said Trump is now falling short by that measure as his rally crowds decrease in size.

“That’s what you saw there: a very shrinking base,” she told MSNBC’s Cori Coffin one day after Trump addressed a surprisingly sparse crowd in Selma, North Carolina.

Local newspaper The News & Observer reported that Trump spoke to about 1,000 to 2,000 people ― a far cry from the 15,000 who turned out for him at the same venue in 2016.

“Those crowds are getting smaller and people aren’t buying into it, mostly because Republicans want to move on. They don’t want to talk about the Big Lie,” Del Percio said in a clip posted by Raw Story , referring to the inaccurate talking point that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election from Trump. “The people of this country don’t want to hear about it anymore.”

The Selma event was the second in recent weeks marked by low turnout. In late March, the former president spoke at a rally in Georgia to a crowd local media called the smallest he has had in the area since the 2016 election.

Del Percio called it a sign that rank-and-file Republicans want to move on.

“They’re done with Donald Trump and his lies except for a small group that we see there,” she said.

See her full comments from MSNBC, posted by Raw Story, below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
The Atlantic

What I Learned When Trump Tried to Correct the Record

As an academic historian, I never expected to find myself in a videoconference with Donald Trump. But one afternoon last summer—a day after C-SPAN released a poll of historians who ranked him just above Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson, and James Buchanan, our country’s worst chief executives—he popped up in a Zoom box and told me and some of my colleagues about the 45th presidency from his point of view. He spoke calmly. “We’ve had some great people; we’ve had some people that weren’t so great. That’s understandable,” he told us. “That’s true with, I guess, every administration. But overall, we had tremendous, tremendous success.”
POTUS
Washington Post

Donald Trump is wasting our time

Marc Racicot is a former Montana governor and chair of the Republican National Committee. Rarely stopping to inventory the essential qualities in human character, we all know them when we see them: decency, honesty, humility, honor and faithfulness. Character is the lens through which, especially when pressure mounts and there...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warning Sign#2016 Election#Republicans#Gop#Msnbc#The News Observer#Raw Story#Democrats#Selma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump breaks promise to ride a HORSE to court as he's tried for 'rioting' at the Capitol on January 6, even though he never entered the building or engaged any violence

A New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump has broken his promise to ride a horse to court as he stands trial for taking part in the January 6 riots. Couy Griffin instead arrived at Monday's hearing in Washington DC in a truck that was pulling a horse trailer after claiming that he wanted to avoid making a 'spectacle' of proceedings.
PROTESTS
HuffPost

HuffPost

28K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy