Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder news: Thunder secure fourth-best lottery odds

By Clemente Almanza
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (24-58) secured sole possession of the fourth-best lottery odds with a 50-point loss to the LA Clippers in the regular-season finale.

The Thunder entered the game with its best-case scenario being attaining sole possession of the fourth-best odds due to a Detroit Pistons loss, with the worst-case scenario being it ties for the fourth-best odds with the Indiana Pacers.

The Thunder now owns a 48.1 percent chance at a top-four pick and a 12.5 percent chance at the first overall pick. The NBA Draft lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 17. The top three teams in terms of lottery odds in order are the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.

