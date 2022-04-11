ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better Call Saul Recap: The Most Important Things That Happened In Each Season So Far

Cover picture for the articleWatching James McGill transform into Saul Goodman has been as wild of a ride as Jimmy's Esteem. Bob Odenkirk has taken his role as the morally corrupt lawyer from Breaking Bad and turned him into a nuanced and deeply conflicted character who always seems to invite chaos. Better Call Saul is...

