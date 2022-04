With UK energy bills set to increase for many in a matter of weeks, those in inefficient homes may want to consider upgrading their insulation. This is because new research from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) has revealed that the six million homes that had their insulation upgraded between 2009 and 2019, will see savings of around £200 a year when April’s new price cap comes into effect.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 27 DAYS AGO