Caroline Kennedy is excited to celebrate the birth of her grandchild, the baby of her daughter Tatiana Schlossberg and her husband Dr. George Moran. The newborn, shown in photos you can see here, is the first grandchild to Caroline, as well as the great-grandchild to former president John F. Kennedy and former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

