ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Nuggets drop regular-season finale to Los Angeles Lakers

By Vinny Benedetto
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

DENVER – The Denver Nuggets set their sights on San Francisco soon after an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, 146-141, Sunday at Ball Arena.

With Golden State, Dallas and Utah all winning Sunday, the Warriors secured the three seed in the Western Conference and a first-round meeting with the sixth-seeded Denver Nuggets (48-34).

Nuggets notebook: Pair of players could return for regular-season finale; MVP debate quiet in Denver

In preparation for the playoffs, Nikola Jokic (right wrist soreness), Aaron Gordon (left hamstring management), Will Barton III (right knee soreness) and Monte Morris (left elbow soreness) got the night off to tend to minor injuries, while LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook were among the inactive Lakers.

Markus Howard led the Nuggets with 25 points, 14 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Bryn Forbes added 24 points, while Bones Hyland (17), DeMarcus Cousins (17), Jeff Green (16), Davon Reed (14) and JaMychal Green (11) also reached double figures.

Malik Monk led the Lakers with a career-high 41 points, while Austin Reaves posted a 31-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist triple-double.

Denver Nuggets secure playoff spot; bloodied Nikola Jokic makes NBA history

Vlatko Cancar, who hadn’t played since Jan. 3, and Zeke Nnaji, who last played March 9, both returned to the rotation Sunday. Cancar finished with two points and eight rebounds in nearly 24 minutes, while Nnaji posted five points and two rebounds in just over 26 minutes.

The Nuggets started Bones Hyland, Bryn Forbes, Austin Rivers, Jeff Green and DeMarcus Cousins, a group that struggled to rebound and keep the Lakers out of the paint. Los Angeles finished the first quarter with a 36-33 lead behind 22 points in the paint and seven offensive rebounds, which led to seven points.

Facundo Campazzo’s chance at extended minutes was cut short when he was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul with 7:24 left in the second quarter. The Nuggets and Lakers finished the first half tied at 69.

Denver Nuggets drop game to San Antonio Spurs despite help from Washington

Forbes and Hyland completed four-point plays in the third quarter to give the Nuggets a 13-point lead to start the fourth quarter. Denver stretched the lead to 17 early in the fourth before the Lakers forced overtime behind Reaves’s 3-pointer, steal and transition layup in the final 20 seconds. Davon Reed got a good look at a game-winner but hit the front of the rim.

Reaves hit his third 3-pointer in the final minute of overtime, giving the Lakers a five-point lead they would not give up.

The Nuggets and Warriors will start their first-round series Saturday night in San Francisco.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Denver, CO
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Colorado Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
County
Denver, CO
Local
California Basketball
Denver, CO
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers being linked to ex-All-Star forward

The Los Angeles Lakers sank like a rock this season with a roster full of 30-something former All-Stars. Now their solution may be to [checks notes] bring in another 30-something former All-Star. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported this week that Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward might be interested in a...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Bryn Forbes
Person
Zeke Nnaji
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Markus Howard
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Davon Reed
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos share big news about sale of franchise

The sale of the Denver Broncos can now proceed without issues. The trustees of the Pat Bowlen estate have been looking to sell the Broncos, but there was one minor complication. When Bowlen purchased the team from Edgar Kaiser Jr. in 1984, Kaiser obtained a right of first refusal (ROFR) in the case Bowlen were to sell the team. Even though a judge ruled in January that the ROFR was no longer valid, the trustees of Kaiser’s estate challenged that ruling via a court motion.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy