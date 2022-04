The 2022 RBC Heritage continues on Friday with the second round at Harbour Town. You can find full Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. At last week’s Masters, things did not go according to plan for three-time major champion Jordan Spieth. Spieth went 74-76 over the first two rounds to miss the cut for the first time. The disappointing finish no doubt left him hungry for some vengeance, and his first opportunity is this week at Harbour Town.

