A day after TWU claims national title, Goyco repeats as floor national champion

The Pioneers turned in a season-high score of 196.025 on Saturday to win the USA Gymnastics Collegiate National Championship in Ithaca, N.Y. TWU sports information

ITHACA, N.Y. — Saturday night, the Texas Woman’s gymnastics team became national champions for the 12th time in program history.

Then on Sunday, Isabel Goyco posted a career-high 9.950 on floor to repeat as USAG Individual National Champion.

The Pioneers turned in a season-high score of 196.025 on Saturday to outpace second-place Air Force’s 195.650. Lindenwood finished third at 194.600 while Brown was fourth at 193.300 in the USA Gymnastics Collegiate National Championship final, hosted on the campus of Cornell University.

“I am obviously speechless,” coach Lisa Bowerman said Saturday. “I couldn’t be more proud of what they did tonight. I told the team after we were done and while there were two events still going on, no matter where we ended up on the podium, they did absolutely everything they could do. They left it out there from the start, and that was the goal. Regardless of the outcome, they did everything they could and they worked until the very end.”

On Sunday, the final day of the USAG Collegiate Women’s Championships, Goyco shared individual honors with Southeast Missouri’s Anna Kaziska.

Three Pioneers competed in Sunday’s opening rotation, with MacKenzie Kunzman posting a 9.800 to open the beam competition, placing in a tie for seventh and Steelie King adding a ninth-place 9.750. Daisy Woodring, the Pioneers’ lone competitor on vault, posted a 9.8125 to tie for third place, behind overall champion Reagan Walker of Yale, who posted a 9.875.

In the final rotation, Maddie Griffith’s 9.850 placed fourth on bars, finishing behind Southeast Missouri’s Jolie Miller, who posted a 9.925.

In awards handed out at the conclusion of the meet, TWU’s Kristen Harold was recognized as co-winner of the USAG Assistant Coach of the Year award.

The competition concludes the 2022 season for the Pioneers.

On Saturday, opening on the uneven bars, the Pioneers were paced by Mara Johnson’s 9.775, which tied for 10th. King and Griffith turned in a 9.750 to finish tied for 12th, while Kyla Podges (9.725) and Beth Lazarus (9.600) rounded out the scorers. The Pioneers posted a 48.600 to sit in third after the opening rotation.

The second rotation put the Pioneers on beam, and Madeline Gose and King turned in matching 9.800s to tie for fourth. Alix Pierce, Podges and Kunzman posted matching 9.775s to tie for seventh and round out the Pioneer’s scorers. While TWU’s 48.925 gained ground on then-leader Air Force, TWU remained third after the second rotation.

The tide turned for the Pioneers when the action moved to the floor. Domi Bonzagni started the Pioneers with a solid 9.700, but TWU’s Johnson turned in a 9.900 to tie for second, followed by matching 9.800 scores from both Sierra Muns and Pierce, who tied for ninth. Gose stepped to the floor and turned in a first-place 9.925, with Goyco’s 9.900 closing the rotation. TWU’s 49.325 on floor tied a program record — previously set on March 21, 2015, at the MIC Championships — and catapulted the Pioneers into first place going after the third rotation.

The Pioneers tied another program record with a 49.175 on vault in the final rotation — that record being set April 7, 2017, at the USAG Championship Semifinals — led by a second-place 9.900 by Emerson Adams. King and Muns both posted matching 9.850s to tie for third, while Woodring hit a 9.800 to tie for seventh. Gose and Lazarus added 9.775s to tie for ninth.