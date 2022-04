Jaci Peterson age 63 of Weissert, NE passed away March 24, 2022, at the Jennie M Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow, NE. Memorial service will be Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 11:00 am at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Pastor Lana Day officiating. Memorials are suggested to JMMMMC Hospital Auxiliary. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, with family greeting 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at govierbrothers.com.

