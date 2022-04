The DOE has information about adjusting the energy grid for mass EV adoption. The problem is the DOE assumes it will take until 2050 when mass EV adoption will occur 2025-2030. Natural gas electricity generation is relatively easily scaled to handle a sharp increase in demand. More solar and nuclear power can be added to decarbonize the surge in electric cars and trucks. A few average years of 12-25 GW of added power generation will handle even 100% US EV sales, this addition would be maintained as the 200-300 million fleet of used cars are replaced.

