Missing 85-year-old found by firefighters in Oakland Hills

MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — An intense search for a missing Mill Valley woman has ended with the grim discovery of her body inside her car in a heavily wooded area of Kentfield. The Marin County Coroner’s Office said the body of 62-year-old Jennifer Aranson was discovered on Tuesday by a search team in the 200 block of S. Ridgewood Road. She had no traumatic injuries indicating she had been in a vehicle collision or was the victim of foul play. A forensic postmortem examination with toxicology testing was being completed Wednesday. The cause and manner of death will be pending the conclusion of the investigations being completed by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Mill Valley Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office – Coroner Division. No further information will be released by the Coroner Division at this time, as this is an active and ongoing investigation. She was last heard from on Sunday afternoon and thought to be possibly using a trail on Mount Tamalpais somewhere between W. Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley and Madrone Avenue in Larkspur.

MILL VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO