Missing 85-year-old found by firefighters in Oakland Hills

By Tony Hicks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland firefighters tweeted at 4:42 p.m. Sunday they found the 85-year-old at-risk man missing since Tuesday. Alfonzo Arechiga was found in the Oakland Hills by Oakland firefighters, CHP officers and...

