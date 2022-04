ARLINGTON -- The last time Martín Pérez pitched for the Rangers at home, it was Sept. 23, 2018, in an entirely different stadium at Globe Life Park across the street. That day, he gave up one earned run in four innings of work against the Mariners in the final home game of the season. On Tuesday night, in the recently-constructed Globe Life Field, Pérez also pitched four innings, allowing three runs in the Rangers’ 4-1 loss to the Rockies as the team was swept in its first home series of the season.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO