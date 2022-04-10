Notre Dame baseball keeps rolling, sweeps visiting Clemson

The Irish are streaking again. It’s been a common theme among this Notre Dame 2022 baseball team. With Sunday’s win again Clemson, the Irish have now won their eighth game in a row, their second consecutive ACC series sweep.

It was the bats that carried the Irish on Sunday, scoring nine runs with the big blasts coming from Jared Miller and Ryan Cole. They each hit homers while Carter Putz drove in three and Spencer Myers played two himself.

The trio of pitchers, Will Mercer, Roman Kimball and Alex Rao held the Tiger’s bats down for the majority of the game. Clemson’s Max Wagner tormented Kimball, hitting two home runs on the day but that wasn’t nearly enough as the Irish won 9-3.

The win brings the Irish record to 20-5, and improved their conference record to 8-4. This current streak has brought the Irish back to second place in the Atlantic division, one game behind leader Louisville. Link Jarrett’s team looks to keep the winning streak alive as they welcome in Michigan for their midweek contest on Tuesday at 5:30pm EST.

