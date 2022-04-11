Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

A wide range of temperatures today but we'll be sunny in the afternoon. More clouds tonight then a steady, soaking rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Potentially some rain/snow mix or just light snow on Thursday.
SE Wisconsin - The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted all of southeastern Wisconsin with a "slight risk" for severe weather on Wednesday. This risk includes two rounds of storms, with the stronger round expected during the evening. Small hail and wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are possible with...
Milwaukee - A strong low pressure system will develop to our west during the midweek, bringing snow for parts of the Dakotas, while producing strong thunderstorms across parts of the Midwest. There will be two rounds of strong storms, one along a warm front Tuesday night and another round with...
Comments / 0