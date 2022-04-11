kings hwy car crash

On Wednesday March 16, 2022 at about 6:46 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 24. Preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound grey Nissan Maxima, operated by Michael Johnson (66) of Seaside, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound loaded Kenworth log truck, operated by Tyler Blackwood (20) of Seaside. After impact with the log truck, the Nissan continued westbound and struck a 2019 Ford F-250 pickup, operated by Traves Blanchard (46) of Seaside.
