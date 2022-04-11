ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

kings hwy car crash

KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - A major accident on East Kings Highway in...

www.kpvi.com

EDNPub

Fatal Crash on Hwy 20-Linn County

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at approximately 11:25 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 32 in Linn County. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Mazda sedan, operated by Tawni Anderson (27) of Lebanon, drifted into the westbound lane...
LINN COUNTY, OR
WATE

Chase ends in crash on Oak Ridge HWY

A shooting near a downtown Knoxville bank led to a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Oak Ridge Highway. Officers with Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Knoxville Police Department are currently on scene.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bakersfield Now

Crash involving a semi and school bus on Hwy. 58 closes lanes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus and big rig westbound highway 58 Wednesday morning. CHP said three lanes were blocked for about an hour. No information on injuries has been provided.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Man Killed in Collision in Twin Falls County

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 3:40 P.M., on N. 2500 East at E. 3700 North in Twin Falls County. A 77-year-old man from Rogerson driving a Dodge D-Series pickup truck was northbound on 2500 E. A 54-year-old woman from Twin Falls driving a Chevrolet suburban was eastbound on 3700 N. The Dodge failed to yield to a stop sign at the intersection of N 2500 E and E 3700 N and was struck on the driver side by the Chevrolet suburban. The Dodge truck appears to have rolled and struck a telephone pole.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
EDNPub

Serious Injury Crash on Hwy 26-Clatsop County

On Wednesday March 16, 2022 at about 6:46 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 24. Preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound grey Nissan Maxima, operated by Michael Johnson (66) of Seaside, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound loaded Kenworth log truck, operated by Tyler Blackwood (20) of Seaside. After impact with the log truck, the Nissan continued westbound and struck a 2019 Ford F-250 pickup, operated by Traves Blanchard (46) of Seaside.
SEASIDE, OR
KGET

Two men killed in Hwy 33 crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two men killed in a head-on collision on Highway 33 just north of Lerdo Highway Saturday evening have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The men are Jose Wuilver Rodas Cruz, 22, of Salinas and Jose Mario Gomez Mendoza, 53, of Salinas, according to the coroner’s office. Cruz […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
WDTV

Vehicle crashes into Bridgeport car dealership

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A vehicle ran into the front doors of a Bridgeport car dealership Thursday morning. The vehicle ran into the front doors of Jenkins Hyundai on Lodgeville Rd. in Bridgeport at approximately 9:43 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Witnesses on the scene told a...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBAY Green Bay

New London man killed in crash with tanker-trailer on Hwy 45

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 33-year-old New London man is dead after his pickup truck crashed into the side of a tanker-trailer just south of the city. The crash happened shortly before 4 o’clock Friday afternoon. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says the tanker truck was going north on Highway 45, when the pickup truck going east on County Highway T didn’t stop for a red light and hit the tanker trailer in the intersection.
NEW LONDON, WI
ValleyCentral

One hospitalized, several in custody after stabbing in Harlingen park

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a stabbing in McKelvey Park. According to Harlingen PD, several persons of interest are in custody and the victim has been hospitalized at Valley Baptist Medical Center. EMS authorities say that the victim is a 17-year-old female and is in critical condition. The investigation remains ongoing. This […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KWCH.com

Hays robbery ends in car crash

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Hays Police Department officers responded to a robbery call at All the Rage Studios on 2707 Vine Street on Friday afternoon. The suspect has been identified by police as 31-year-old Irving Wozanee Brooks III of Jacksonville, Florida. According to police reports Brooks came into the business with his hand stuffed into a bag and demanded the money from the business. An employee handed him the money, and Brooks left the area driving a black SUV with a Texas tag.
HAYS, KS

