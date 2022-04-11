kings hwy car crash

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 3:40 P.M., on N. 2500 East at E. 3700 North in Twin Falls County. A 77-year-old man from Rogerson driving a Dodge D-Series pickup truck was northbound on 2500 E. A 54-year-old woman from Twin Falls driving a Chevrolet suburban was eastbound on 3700 N. The Dodge failed to yield to a stop sign at the intersection of N 2500 E and E 3700 N and was struck on the driver side by the Chevrolet suburban. The Dodge truck appears to have rolled and struck a telephone pole.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO