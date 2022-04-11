ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian billionaire hit with ‘record-breaking’ fine for illegal $1.75m donation to Trump fund

By John Bowden
The Independent
 3 days ago

A Canadian steel magnate is set to pay a “record-breaking” fine levied by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) after being found liable for steering nearly $2m in donations to a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump and candidates aligned with his agenda.

The FEC announced the decision last week in response to a claim against the businessman filed by the Campaign Legal Centre in 2019. The original complaint was based on reporting initially published in The New York Times.

Barry Zekelman of Zekelman Industries “participated in Wheatland Tube’s decision-making process to contribute to [America First Action],” the FEC’s decision stated.

Additionally, Mr Zekelman’s company Zekelman Industries “provided substantial assistance in [a subsidiary]’s making of prohibited foreign national contributions,” it continued.

As a result, Mr Zekelman agreed to pay a fine of $975,000 through his various corporate entities and “will cease and desist from committing further violations” of US election fundraising law, the agency stated.

“It is a strong message to anybody out there who is confused about this,” FEC commission member Ellen Weintraub told the Times in a statement. “You cannot have foreign nationals involved in any way in political contributions in this country.”

America First Action (AFA) is a PAC affiliated with America First Policies, the nonprofit founded by several allies of former President Donald Trump including his longtime social media guru Brad Parscale in 2017. The PAC is separate from Mr Trump’s own Save America PAC, which houses the majority of his massive political war chest.

The FEC’s decision will also require AFA to refund the $1.75m it received in illegal contributions or return the sum to the US Treasury.

Ultimate One ⚓
3d ago

Does the injustice ever stop! Apparently not with Trump! He'll take anyone's money, but any means possible! His corruption knows no bounds, just like his criminal intentions knows no bounds!

Indiana man
3d ago

he has over 100 million dollars in donations republicans won't see a dime of it but yet they still think he's god and these are college educated ppl and for all you followers that sent him money y would u send a billionaire money if he's such a money making genius let him use his own dam money

BelieveEyesNotEars
2d ago

One caught contributing MILLIONS illegally to Trump's non-existent presidential campaign, but how many illegal MILLIONS have not been discovered, that Trump has already accepted? 🤔

The Independent

Could Marjorie Taylor Greene be blocked from office? A decision could be made today

A federal judge will have final say this week regarding whether a group of voters seeking to block Marjorie Taylor Greene from mounting a reelection campaign will see their case move forward or end in failure.The controversial Georgia congresswoman is the second GOP member of the House to be targeted by a legal effort to block avowed supporters of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election from seeking office under the 14th amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits those who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the US from holding federal office.A similar...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
