3 versatile interior OL options the Jags could draft on Day 2 or later

The Jacksonville Jaguars have several needs heading into the draft, and finding an interior offensive lineman could be among them. After all, they lost their top offensive lineman, Brandon Linder, who was their starter at center for the past eight seasons after he decided to retire this offseason.

General manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson have one possible replacement on the roster already in offensive lineman Tyler Shatley. The team re-signed him to a new two-year deal this offseason.

Jacksonville acquired Shatley in 2014 as an undrafted free agent. He has served as Linder’s backup for most of his career and has also filled in at guard when needed,. However, due to his versatility, the team has options if a really good interior offensive lineman falls to them.

When looking at the draft, they especially could find an interior line prospect in the second half of Day 2 or on Day 3. Here are three versatile options the Jaguars could take:

Memphis OL Dylan Parham

Parham originally arrived at Memphis as a tight end but quickly moved to the offensive line in the spring of 2018, where he became a four-year starter. He has only played both guard spots and right tackle with the Tigers, but some teams in the league want to put him at center (something he did at the Senior Bowl).

The Jaguars have done their homework on Parham. They sent their offensive line coach, Phil Rauscher, to his pro day in March. Parham is viewed as a third-round prospect by many, making him a potential option for the Jags with picks 65 and 70.

Chattanooga OL Cole Strange

Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National Squad offensive lineman Cole Strange of Tennessee-Chattanooga (69) in the first half against the American squad during the Senior bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Strange was a five-year starter with the Mocs who started 44 games primarily at left guard, though he played 160 snaps at left tackle, too. He excels both as a zone and gap run-blocker because of his experience in Chattanooga’s run-heavy scheme.

Strange took snaps at center at the Senior Bowl, too, and shined in the process. He’s viewed as a third-round pick by many.

Kentucky center Luke Fortner

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Fortner is someone the Jaguars could target in the fourth round. He served as the Wildcats’ starting guard for the past several seasons before becoming the team’s starting center in 2021.

In his first year at center, he registered Pro Football Focus grades of 84.7 as a run blocker and 82.8 as a pass blocker. He also had a solid zone-blocking grade (84.6), all of which helped him accumulate an 85.1 overall grade.

At the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Fortner said the Jags were one of the teams he had met with. If he’s available, he’d be a great choice for pick No. 106.