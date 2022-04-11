ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 versatile interior OL options the Jags could draft on Day 2 or later

By Zachary Huber
 3 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars have several needs heading into the draft, and finding an interior offensive lineman could be among them. After all, they lost their top offensive lineman, Brandon Linder, who was their starter at center for the past eight seasons after he decided to retire this offseason.

General manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson have one possible replacement on the roster already in offensive lineman Tyler Shatley. The team re-signed him to a new two-year deal this offseason.

Jacksonville acquired Shatley in 2014 as an undrafted free agent. He has served as Linder’s backup for most of his career and has also filled in at guard when needed,. However, due to his versatility, the team has options if a really good interior offensive lineman falls to them.

When looking at the draft, they especially could find an interior line prospect in the second half of Day 2 or on Day 3. Here are three versatile options the Jaguars could take:

Memphis OL Dylan Parham

Parham originally arrived at Memphis as a tight end but quickly moved to the offensive line in the spring of 2018, where he became a four-year starter. He has only played both guard spots and right tackle with the Tigers, but some teams in the league want to put him at center (something he did at the Senior Bowl).

The Jaguars have done their homework on Parham. They sent their offensive line coach, Phil Rauscher, to his pro day in March. Parham is viewed as a third-round prospect by many, making him a potential option for the Jags with picks 65 and 70.

Chattanooga OL Cole Strange

Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National Squad offensive lineman Cole Strange of Tennessee-Chattanooga (69) in the first half against the American squad during the Senior bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Strange was a five-year starter with the Mocs who started 44 games primarily at left guard, though he played 160 snaps at left tackle, too. He excels both as a zone and gap run-blocker because of his experience in Chattanooga’s run-heavy scheme.

Strange took snaps at center at the Senior Bowl, too, and shined in the process. He’s viewed as a third-round pick by many.

Kentucky center Luke Fortner

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Fortner is someone the Jaguars could target in the fourth round. He served as the Wildcats’ starting guard for the past several seasons before becoming the team’s starting center in 2021.

In his first year at center, he registered Pro Football Focus grades of 84.7 as a run blocker and 82.8 as a pass blocker. He also had a solid zone-blocking grade (84.6), all of which helped him accumulate an 85.1 overall grade.

At the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Fortner said the Jags were one of the teams he had met with. If he’s available, he’d be a great choice for pick No. 106.

Florida earns crystal ball prediction for this transfer portal DL

247Sports’ Blake Alderman logged a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Florida Gators for Maryland transfer Darrell Jackson on Thursday. Jackson and his mother will be in Gainesville for the Gators’ Orange and Blue game and things have been trending in the right direction since he entered the portal. Alderman’s crystal ball is the lone projection for the Gators on 247Sports as of now and it’s unclear how many other schools have pursued him to the degree UF has.
ClutchPoints

Steelers interested in Tyrann Mathieu, but there’s a catch

The free-agent market on safety Tyrann Mathieu has heated up in recent weeks, as the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, and most recently, the Los Angeles Rams, have shown interest in the services of the All-Pro defensive back. Another team has entered the Mathieu sweepstakes- the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers.com writer Bob Labriola reports that Pittsburgh is interested in Mathieu, but there’s a catch.
ESPN's Todd McShay on what Ohio State WR Chris Olave could bring to the Eagles passing game

There’s only one DeSean Jackson, but if Philadelphia wants to return to the glory days of a deep threat tracking the football, Todd McShay has the perfect guy in mind. While talking to Josh Tolentino of The Inquirer, the ESPN NFL draft insider called Chris Olave a “vertical threat” that can track the football, while emphasizing his perfect fit with the Eagles.
