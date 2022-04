DB Connect and Deutsche Telekom have partnered to develop next-gen bike-sharing service. The bikes from Call a Bike, Deutsche Bahn's bikesharing service, are off to a retreaded start to the cycling season. Telekom's LTE-M technology, optimized for the Internet of Things (IoT), is being used for the first time in the new electronic bike locks. Thanks to this fast wireless connection, users can locate the bikes precisely and check them out or lock them in seconds: With the new Call a Bike app, users scan the QR code on the bike, confirm the booking on their smartphone and the lock opens immediately.

