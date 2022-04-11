ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets open road trip with win over Ottawa

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANATA - Before Sunday's game against the Ottawa Senators, Nikolaj Ehlers took a photo with Ottawa's starting goaltender Mads Sogaard during warm-up. The two products of Aalborg, Denmark played together in the offseason during the Olympic Qualifying tournament that helped Denmark secure its first men's hockey Olympic berth. But...

www.nhl.com

NHL
NHL

