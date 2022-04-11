1074 Arlington Ave - Fight Involving Multiple People

A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight reported at a north Laredo bar. Jose Jesus Hernandez III, 24, was served with an arrest warrant on March 24 charging him with assault. The case dates back to Feb. 19. At about 2:10 a.m., police officers responded to a fight at The Laredo International Office Sport Bar and Grill on 7128 Rosson Road. Security guards told police there had been a fight involving multiple people. But the suspect had fled the scene. A male complainant stated he was assaulted when he bumped into another man. Through the course of the investigation, Hernandez was identified as one of the suspects and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

LAREDO, TX ・ 20 DAYS AGO