ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

These money and investing tips can tell you what to buy and sell when the chips are down

By MarketWatch
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWt4V_0f5OBBwG00
Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Don’t miss these top money and investing features:

Stay in the know. Sign up here to get MarketWatch’s best mutual funds and ETF stories emailed to you weekly!

INVESTING NEWS & TRENDS

Adding international stocks to your portfolio can help you endure any pain in the U.S. market

They cut risk and balance out growth-value holdings.

April could be a great month for stocks — if you believe in magic

It’s easy for investors to ‘discover’ a pattern where none exists.

Higher interest rates aren’t all bad

When rates are higher you can purchase a greater annuity payout rate

This forecast model says interest rates are nearing a peak. Bond investors will reap the rewards.

Looking at rates on both an after-tax and after-inflation basis gives a complete picture.

Here’s how you can play it safe with your investments as interest rates rise

Bond prices fall as interest rates rise, but things aren’t that simple. Bonds can cut risk as the central bank increases interest rates. Read More

Stock buybacks are Washington’s latest public enemy — even though they’re good for shareholders

Tax rules give share repurchases a clear advantage over dividends.

This is what you should do in the stock market now, according to three 2022 fund-award winners

Don’t get out of equities and start to favor growth strategies.

Tech stocks haven’t been this oversold since 2015, leading analyst says

Tech stocks are the most oversold they have been since 2015, according to Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. Read More

Dow transports are in a ditch. Can the stock market and the economy be far behind?

The freight transportation sector has been found to be a reliable leading economic indicator.

Stocks are heading toward a bear market in 2023, Deutsche Bank warns

Equities will fall at least 20% as the economy enters a recession.

Want to beat the stock market over the next decade? Add bonds to your portfolio

The so-called 60/40 portfolio is poised to make a big comeback.

These income strategies can help protect your stock investments from inflation and a recession

Rising dividend income and downside protection help you meet your investment goals as interest rates rise. Read More

SEC’s climate change proposal gives Main Street investors no voice. Here’s how to make yourself heard.

The document refers to individual retail investors only once.

Socially responsible investors should harness the power of the profit motive instead of fighting it

If ESG investing is ever going to have a real-world impact, advocates will have to make the business case for doing the right thing. Read More

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

‘Is this a good deal, or should I run for the hills?’ My boyfriend of five years wants me to give him a $165,000 loan using his house as collateral

I would like your advice on giving a hard-money loan to the man I’ve been dating for five years. He pressed me on this issue three years ago. I didn’t do the loan then, and it was a serious issue between us. The term of the loan that he secured with a third party was three years, which is now expiring. He wants and expects me to loan him $165,000 now.
RELATIONSHIPS
MarketWatch

My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

I’m 53 years old, a registered nurse and planning to retire at 58. I am married, my wife is two years older than I am and she plans to retire at 62. We have a good marriage and friendship. We have three grown up kids. I only have $300,000 in my 401(k), and not on aggressive mode.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Motley Fool

A Recession Could Be Coming: 3 Stocks to Buy to Be Prepared

Discount retailer Dollar General could attract even more customers in a recession. Easterly Government Properties has a rock-solid business and offers an attractive dividend. Vertex Pharmaceuticals' drug sales should rise even with an economic downturn. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Mutual Fund#Investment#Investing News Trends
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Could you see a $2,753 monthly check?

The Social Security Administration sends checks each month for various programs to millions of Americans. In April, some could see $2,553. New months mean new payments, and April has just begun. Every year programs like SSI, and SSDI see a potential boost to help keep up with inflation. Which states...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

Dividend stocks have yielded a rich history of outperformance. This income trio offers low volatility, steady profitability, and rock-solid payouts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

130K+
Followers
25K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy