ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hero, VT

One person injured in South Hero house fire

WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrout season and anglers are taking advantage of the earlier date. The...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

UPDATE: Route 2 in South Hero has reopened following fire

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a structure fire shut down Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero for at least two hours Sunday evening. The road closed at about 6:30 p.m. Police have not disclosed what caused the fire or if anyone was injured. The situation is...
SOUTH HERO, VT
WCAX

DEVELOPING: Fire closes Route 2 in South Hero until further notice

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed to all through traffic at this time due to a structure fire. The closure is expected to last until further notice. Police are recommending non-commercial vehicles use West Shore Road as an alternate route.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Accidents
State
Vermont State
City
South Hero, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
WJBF

Great-grandmother of 7-month-old child who died after dog attack in Columbia County arrested

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The great-grandmother of the 7-month-old child who died after being attacked by a dog has been arrested. According to authorities, Migdelia Guadalupe was released from the hospital on Friday and arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Murder 2nd Degree. As previously reported, the child’s grandmother dropped the victim off at Guadalupe’s […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
92 Moose

A Body Has Been Found Inside a Maine Dam, Officials Say

According to WMTW News 8, a body was found Monday afternoon in the Barker Mill Dam on the Little Androscoggin River. The body was discovered on Monday morning near the dam and officials were called in to investigate. WMTW says crews were able to remove the body which was near one of the sluice gates inside the dam.
AUBURN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
WCAX

Alburgh student suffers fatal medical emergency

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A 14-year-old Grand Isle County student is dead after suffering a medical emergency at school Thursday. Emergency responders were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center Thursday afternoon for a student having a medical emergency during gym class. The Vermont State Police say the 14-year-old...
ALBURGH, VT
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FL Radio Group

Horse Euthanized After Car Strikes Buggy on State Route 364

We learned over the weekend from law enforcement of another horse and buggy accident in Yates County that happened at around 6:30 p.m. on March 31st. 79-year-old Richard Lafler was driving west on State Route 364 just east of Wilkins Road when he struck a horse and buggy after his vision was impaired by the setting sun. The occupants of the buggy, 18-year old Michelle Zimmerman and 14-year old Krystal Zimmerman, were both ejected but did not suffer any serious injuries.
YATES COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Man missing from New Hampshire fishing group identified

MONROE, N.H. (AP) - Authorities have identified a man who has been missing since he unsuccessfully tried to retrieve a drifting boat in northern New Hampshire. The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol division said Friday that the search continues for Jonathan Zukowski, 31, of Woodstock, New Hampshire. He was...
MONROE, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Vehicle strikes pedestrian in Horseheads early Sunday; police

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — In the early morning hours of Sunday, April 10, there were reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. According to Village of Horseheads Police, around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday reports came in that an individual was struck by a vehicle along Miller Street Extension in the Village. It is […]
HORSEHEADS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy