Mean Green clinch softball series against UTSA

By From UNT sports information
 4 days ago
During Sunday’s game at UTSA, Cierra Simon (9) hit her first home run of the season. UNT sports information

SAN ANTONIO — The North Texas softball team won its fifth consecutive league series against UTSA Sunday afternoon, defeating the Roadrunners 11-4 at Roadrunner Field. The Mean Green scored seven runs in the first two innings, which led to a series-clinching win.

“We came out swinging it today,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “We closed out the series very well and this group is tough mentally. They continue to find ways to get it done.”

UNT (23-8, 12-3) struck first in the top of the first inning. Cierra Simon hit her first home run of the season to take a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Kailey Gamble homered to center field to make it a 3-0 lead for the Mean Green.

In the top of the second, Kalei Christensen knocked in two more runs to make it 5-0 on a RBI single to left center. Gamble then recorded her second hit of the game with an RBI single to right field to make it 6-0. The scoring concluded for the inning when Molly Rainey hit a sac fly to right field to bring Christensen home, extending the lead to 7-0.

The Roadrunners (12-22, 5-7) cut into the lead with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Kat Ibarra homered to center field for the first UTSA run of the game before Riley Grunberg hit a two-run home run to make it 7-3.

After two scoreless innings, Ashlyn Walker started the top of the sixth with a single to right center. Simon then brought Walker home on a groundout to make it 8-3.

In the final inning, Gamble crushed another ball to center field increasing the lead to 9-3. Saleen Donohoe then hit her first double of the center to knock in another run and widening the lead to 10-3. Meagan Youngman then reached on a fielder’s choice to bring Mikayla Smith home. UNT then led 11-3 through 6 1/2 innings.

UTSA scored one more run in the bottom of the seventh on a single to center field by Grunberg to bring the final score to 11-4.

Ashley Peters (12-4) picked up the win as she pitched four innings and struck out five batters. Skylar Savage relieved her in the fifth inning and pitched three innings while striking out four batters.

Gamble finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs, two home runs, four RBIs and one walk. Simon finished 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.

Kloey Harlson (1-1) was charged the loss for UTSA after starting the game and pitching for 2/3 innings. Grunberg led the Roadrunners on offense and finished 2-for-4 with one run and three RBI.

UNT will host Stephen F. Austin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lovelace Stadium.

