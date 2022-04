A QB this year? It's been like groundhog's day since Tom Coughlin was forced out so I would think finding a franchise QB should be at the top of our list. With smoke screens in place and 2 top 10 picks could Schoen and Daboll pull the trigger on who they think could be a franchise guy in this draft? With everyone assuming we are taking a Tackle at 5 and the best defensive player at 7 could the greatest smoke screen ever be in place? I was pretty shocked when we drafted Daniel Jones at 6 a few years back but I think if we took a QB this year no one would see it coming. Sure there isn't a Joe Burrow "consensus" top guy but are there ever any sure fire can't miss QB prospects? Daniel Jones is backup caliber unless we commit to having him run the ball out of the shotgun 10+ times a game. With his neck injury and ability to turn the ball over at a rapid pace I don't see that happening. I also don't see him turning into some gun slinging machine ala Josh Allen. At best Daniel Jones is a top 15-20 QB and I think it is time to start looking elsewhere.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO