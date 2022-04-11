KAZU Audio Stream Update

So last night i was bored thus i booted up my 12 Pro Max. New IOS update and stuff. Connected my WF-1000XM4 and i was shocked at how good music sound on the 12 Pro Max. I thought it might be the headset, so i connected my ATH-M50XBT2 and yeah they do sound better on my 12 Pro Max. Tried with the Sennheiser Momentum TW2 and it still sounds better than my ZF3.
Roku OS is the largest smart TV platform in the US, with over 60.1 million subscribers at the end of 2021. This is despite the limelight being hogged mainly by Google TV and Amazon's Fire TV devices. While Roku is seemingly focusing on making its own TVs, it has not forgotten about its smart TV OS. The company has announced the release of Roku OS 11 today with several major new features and customization options like Roku Photo Streams, Roku Audio, and new sound modes.
Google Meet is getting a small yet important update this week, which adds noise cancellation capabilities to the app. The new feature is available to all Google Meet users starting today and there’s no need to make any adjustments to the app’s settings to benefit from noise cancellation.
