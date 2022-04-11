KAZU Audio Stream Update

Roku OS is the largest smart TV platform in the US, with over 60.1 million subscribers at the end of 2021. This is despite the limelight being hogged mainly by Google TV and Amazon's Fire TV devices. While Roku is seemingly focusing on making its own TVs, it has not forgotten about its smart TV OS. The company has announced the release of Roku OS 11 today with several major new features and customization options like Roku Photo Streams, Roku Audio, and new sound modes.

CELL PHONES ・ 23 DAYS AGO