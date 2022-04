I am a leader in the ICARE organization, an interfaith organization dedicated to solving serious community problems. Our 38 congregations represent different religious, racial, political and economic backgrounds from all over Northeast Florida. I am concerned about the serious problem of rampant and growing violence in our community. Shootings and homicides have risen consistently over the past decade and violent crime rates in Jacksonville are much higher than the rest of Florida. A couple in my church experienced this problem personally.

