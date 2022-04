Nathan Smith, the newest member of the Arizona Coyotes, has had quite a year. First, he represented the United States in the 2022 Olympic Games. Just this past weekend, the Minnesota State standout played in the NCAA championship game, falling just short of a national title. Now, it’s on to the NHL, where he will debut for the Coyotes tonight against the New Jersey Devils.

