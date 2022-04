GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 3 Grand Island Northwest boys soccer hosted sixth-ranked Schuyler in the quarterfinal round of the Central Conference Tournament on Tuesday. Tied 1-1 in the final seconds, the Vikings scored the game-winning goal courtesy of Peyton Atwood with one second left on the clock in regulation to advance to the semifinals.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO