ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 041022

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkies will be mostly cloudy. A shower or...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Storm forecast to bring snow, powerful gusts to East Idaho this weekend

Another blast of winter weather is forecast to hammer East Idaho this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, special weather alert and wind advisory for the region to warn the public about the snow and powerful gusts that are expected to arrive Saturday night and continue through Sunday afternoon. The hardest hit areas are forecast to be Island Park, Victor and Emigration Summit. Up to...
POCATELLO, ID
fox40jackson.com

First Alert Forecast: morning storms to afternoon sun Friday

FRIDAY: Showers and storms continue to wane through the remainder of the morning – trending quieter by the afternoon hours with increasing sunshine and highs in the 70s. Balmy breezes will kick up from the southwest, gusting to 30 mph at times. We’ll become mostly to partly clear tonight with lows in the 40s by early Saturday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Team 8 Forecast
WYTV.com

Weekend outlook: Not as warm, rain, t-storms and snowflakes in the forecast

Goodbye, 70° weather! Temperatures will fall through the 60s to the middle to lower 50s by daybreak Saturday. We will have showers developing on your Friday evening with a chance for a few rumbles of thunder. While a batch of steady rain is likely before midnight, rain becomes much more sporadic overnight. Clouds may break a little overnight, too. Plan for it to become breezy into Saturday morning. More spotty rain develops into Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WMDT.com

Junior Storm Team: Carter

Our Junior Storm Team Member of the Week, Carter, says we can expect warmer temperatures today and tomorrow. Take a look!
ENVIRONMENT
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Breezy Sunday, monitoring upcoming storm potential

More sunshine and mild, spring-like temperatures are taking over this weekend. Daytime highs will rest into the 60s and 70s once again into Sunday. The heat continues to build into early next week as our next storm system takes shape. This will be one to monitor Tuesday as strong to severe storms will be possible. As winds increase with this system, heightened fire concerns return to the region Monday into Tuesday before moisture makes a return to the region.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOOD

MORE SNOW?

Enjoy the two mild days we have today and Wednesday. A strong west wind will blow the chilly air back into Michigan Thursday and the cold air is going to stick around. This is the 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 19-25. Cooler than average weather is expected across the northern U.S. from coast-to-coast – from Seattle to Eastport ME and across the entire eastern half of the U.S. – same story for Alaska. Warmer than average temperatures are expected in the Southwest and Southern Rockies.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Chance of Severe Thunderstorms Today/Tonight – Updated

This was the updated (Wed. PM) Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Wed./Wed. night. The threat level was reduced from Slight to Marginal for Lower Michigan. This was due mainly to reduced instability due to the overcast conditions and the rain we have had. There was...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Strong thunderstorm threat for Wednesday

Wednesday could see some strong thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. (April 11, 2022) One in custody after car crashes into Kzoo strip …. Love and Lean: Annual mental health event adding …. Holland may make restaurants pay for parking space …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 041122.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy