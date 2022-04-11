Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 041022

Enjoy the two mild days we have today and Wednesday. A strong west wind will blow the chilly air back into Michigan Thursday and the cold air is going to stick around. This is the 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 19-25. Cooler than average weather is expected across the northern U.S. from coast-to-coast – from Seattle to Eastport ME and across the entire eastern half of the U.S. – same story for Alaska. Warmer than average temperatures are expected in the Southwest and Southern Rockies.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO