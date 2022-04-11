ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Clippers rout OKC 138-88 for 5th win in row, play-in awaits

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amir Coffey had career highs of 35 points and 13 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Cavs get second shot at playoffs, must slow Hawks’ Young

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers are getting a second shot at getting into the playoffs. So is Trae Young. Atlanta’s high-scoring All-Star guard will be THE defensive focal point for Cleveland on Friday night as the Cavs host the Hawks in a win-or-start-vacation game. The winner advances to play No. 1 seed Miami in the Eastern Conference’s first round. Young averaged 32.5 points in four games against Cleveland during the regular season. The Cavs know to have any chance to win they have to at least slow him down. Cleveland could get back All-Star center Jarrett Allen, who has missed the past 19 games with a broken finger. He’s officially listed as questionable.
CLEVELAND, OH
Idaho8.com

Antetokounmpo eager to win title a ‘second time, third time’

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo acknowledges there is pressure in the NBA playoffs and after the winning the first title, “your mind wants to win a second time or a third time.” He likes to compare playing basketball to creating a work of art. Antetokounmpo produced a masterpiece his last time on the playoff stage by scoring 50 points in a Game 6 victory over the Phoenix Suns that gave the Bucks their first championship in a half-century. Antetokounmpo and the third-seeded Bucks begin a quest for their second straight title when they face the sixth-seeded Chicago Bulls in an Eastern Conference first-round series starting Sunday in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Lamar Odom Knows Who Lakers Next Head Coach Should Be

Just two seasons removed from winning an NBA championship, Frank Vogel is now unemployed. The Los Angeles Lakers, in the meantime, are seeking out his replacement. Former NBA great Lamar Odom knows who should get the job, and frankly it’s a shocking pick. In speaking with TMZ Sports this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Confirms LeBron James Didn't Call Him After They Met In His Rookie Year: "He May Have Called A Couple Of Times, But Nothing To The Magnitude Of Kobe."

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have never had the closest relationship, with LeBron chasing the GOAT for most of his career to become the greatest of all time himself. NBA insider Jackie MacMullan revealed earlier this year that MJ gave a rookie LeBron James his number but LeBron never really ended up calling him to get his guidance.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Hornets need defense, rim protection to take the next step

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — While the Charlotte Hornets improved their win total by 10 games over last year’s abbreviated 72-game season, the end result was ultimately the same: a blowout loss in the play-in tournament. For the second straight year the Hornets finished in 10th place in the Eastern Conference and were demolished in their first postseason game, losing 132-103 on Wednesday night to the Atlanta Hawks. If the Hornets want to end that cycle, it will have to start on the defense. The Hornets posted their highest offensive rating in franchise history and finished eighth overall in the NBA, but the defense continued to lag behind. Charlotte was 22nd in defensive rating among the league’s 30 teams.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Idaho8.com

Stephen Curry optimistic about returning for Game 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry says he’s optimistic about his chances of being on the court for Golden State’s playoff opener Saturday against Denver. He also expects to be in the starting lineup if he plays in Game 1. Curry took a key step in his recovery from a sprained ligament in his left foot when he scrimmaged with the team. The reigning scoring champion participated in three six-minute stretches in full team scrimmaging work.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Paul George
Person
Georgios Kalaitzakis
Person
Amir Coffey
Person
Zavier Simpson
Idaho8.com

Blue Jays OF Hernández goes on IL with left oblique strain

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernández was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left oblique strain. Hernández was pulled from Wednesday’s 6-4 win over the Yankees with left side discomfort, and an MRI revealed the strain. Hernández grounded out to second base in the sixth inning and left the field in pain. He slammed his helmet as he made his way down the dugout tunnel back to the clubhouse. The 29-year-old was a first-time All-Star in 2021, when he hit .296 with 32 homers, 116 RBIs and an .870 OPS.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#Okc#Ap Sports#The Los Angeles Clippers
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers being linked to ex-All-Star forward

The Los Angeles Lakers sank like a rock this season with a roster full of 30-something former All-Stars. Now their solution may be to [checks notes] bring in another 30-something former All-Star. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported this week that Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward might be interested in a...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy