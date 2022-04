After finishing the 2021-22 season with a top-10 finish at the NCAA Championships, Marat Israelian has been promoted to head coach of Yale’s varsity fencing teams. Two-time NCAA epee champion Israelian held the position of interim coach for seven months before it was announced that he was promoted to the position full-time through a Yale Athletics press release. Israelian first interacted with the Yale fencing squads in 2018 and joined the coaching staff as an assistant coach in 2019. After the abrupt dismissal of head coach Haibin Wang in 2021, Israelian was named interim head coach a month before the fencing team began competition. Israelian is now the third head of the fencing program in four years.

