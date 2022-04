The Londoners who came to watch the Yankees and Red Sox play in MLB’s official first game in Europe were not exactly treated to typical game experience. Sure, like many Yankees vs. Red Sox games, it was agonizingly long (almost five hours!) and featured plenty of offense, but otherwise it was unlike any game in recent memory. Neither starting pitcher could complete even one inning. Both offenses couldn’t seem to stop scoring. The Yankees simply were able to out-mash the Red Sox at London Stadium in this history-making game.

