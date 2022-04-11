The Knoxville Focus for April 11, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Big Ears Music and Art Festival brings hundreds of world renown artists, musicians, and performers to Knoxville March 24th through the 27th. Big Ears is a celebration of music and community, bringing together artists from around the globe to various venues throughout Knoxville. Visitors are flocking to downtown both for the paid program and the extensive free concerts and performances organized by Big Ears as a thank you to the region that it calls home. These free performances range from musician Aurora Nealand and the Royal Roses who are at the forefront of a resurgence of traditional jazz in New Orleans to a parade and street party organized by the Cattywampus Puppet Council.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 19 DAYS AGO