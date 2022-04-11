ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

The Knoxville Focus for April 11, 2022

Cover picture for the articleWiegel’s, Gibbs-Corryton community gives heartfelt tribute to Ryan Knauss. If you have not seen or heard the story of U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Christian Knauss you should take a moment to do so. He was the last American service member that was killed in the war in Afghanistan. His life...

WATE

Keep Knoxville Beautiful hosting annual South Knoxville Cleanup event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Keep Knoxville Beautiful is a non-profit that strives to keep Knoxville clean and beautiful. KBB will be hosting their sixth annual South Knoxville Community Cleanup on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The south Knoxville Community cleanup is the non-profit’s largest...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Big Ears the greatest party in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Big Ears Music and Art Festival brings hundreds of world renown artists, musicians, and performers to Knoxville March 24th through the 27th. Big Ears is a celebration of music and community, bringing together artists from around the globe to various venues throughout Knoxville. Visitors are flocking to downtown both for the paid program and the extensive free concerts and performances organized by Big Ears as a thank you to the region that it calls home. These free performances range from musician Aurora Nealand and the Royal Roses who are at the forefront of a resurgence of traditional jazz in New Orleans to a parade and street party organized by the Cattywampus Puppet Council.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Knox County, TN
Corryton, TN
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Corryton, TN
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Knoxville, TN

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we turn our attention to Knoxville, Tennessee. We will look at who Knoxville's richest person is and how they help the Knoxville community with their wealth.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon returns this weekend

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — A local spring-time tradition is returning to its usual spot on the calendar. The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is once again happening in March and it’s back this weekend. “We’re so excited because it’s been 3 years since we have had this event in the spring,” said Jason Altman, race director. Altman […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBKO

Three-legged bear spotted in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In East Tennessee, a bear sighting isn’t the most unusual of things. Just days ago, a three legged bear was spotted in South Knoxville catching people by surprise. For Jody Williams at Help Asheville Bears, it’s unfortunately not the first time they’ve seen something like...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville girl inspires bill to help teachers

A mock bill created by Nia Vaughn, an 11-year-old Karns Middle School student, garnered the attention of state Rep. Sam McKenzie. Vaughn took her bill to help teachers pay for school supplies to the Tennessee Capitol last week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tim Burchett
WATE

Looking to rent? Knoxville man warns fees are nonrefundable

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are planning on renting a home anytime soon, be prepared to pay a nonrefundable application fee. One Knoxville man says he’s paid hundreds of dollars in his search for a rental home. Realty management agencies charge a nonrefundable rental application fee for...
KNOXVILLE, TN

