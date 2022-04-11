ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The play-in games are set, as NBA looks to the postseason

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt lasted 174 days, required the usage of more players than any season in history primarily because of the ongoing challenge of playing through a pandemic, and saw playoff-positioning chases go all the way down to the final moments. Now, move over, regular season. The NBA’s postseason is finally...

The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumors Swirling Ahead Of The Draft

A crazy NFL offseason could get even crazier come draft day. Per uStadium, “Multiple league sources say they would not be surprised at all if one of the big 4 WRs (AJ, DK, Deebo, Terry) are traded by/on draft weekend.”. If any of those four receivers were to be...
NFL
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Spun

Quinn Ewers Reveals Why He Transferred From Ohio State

Just a few months ago, former five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers stunned the football world when he decided to transfer away from Ohio State. It didn’t take long before he announced his transfer to play for the Texas Longhorns. Over the past few months, fans have been wondering why he chose to attend Ohio State and then transfer immediately.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Boston

Red Sox Home Opener Kicks Off Busiest Weekend In Boston Since 2019

BOSTON (CBS) – It all starts on Friday afternoon with the Red Sox home opener, and after that, Boston businesses are in for the potential busiest weekend they’ve seen in years. Four Red Sox games, a Bruins game, a Celtics game, the BAA 5k, and of course, the pinnacle event: the Boston Marathon. Combined, these events alone could bring more than 700,000 people to the city. This weekend, it’s estimated that the Greater Boston economy could bring in $200 million or more. “Unbelievable,” said Joe Hicks, the Director of Operations for Game On and Bleacher Bar in the Fenway neighborhood. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a weekend like it with Opening Day, Marathon Monday on the same day, not to mention Saturday and Sunday games. We are hitting the ground running. It’s going to be great.” He said after more than two years working through COVID-19 restrictions, the anticipated busy unrestricted weekend is more than welcomed. “It means everything for the business,” Hicks said. “We are not only back to normal, but we are booming and it’s very exciting and you know the people in this neighborhood, the business owners, we all deserve it.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Musgrove, Machado lead Padres to 12-1 win over Braves

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched 6 2/3 brilliant innings for his hometown Padres against defending World Series champion Atlanta, Manny Machado homered and tied his career high with five hits, and rookie C.J. Abrams hit his first homer for San Diego, which routed the Braves 12-1 in its home opener Thursday night.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Racing News

NASCAR details the $100,000 rule broken by RFK Racing

RFK Racing was handed a $100,00 fine; NASCAR adds detail to the violation. After Atlanta Motor Speedway, NASCAR took the No. 6 machine back to the NASCAR R&D Center for a detailed inspection. With the inspection, a penalty was issued. The violation didn’t amend the race results. Infractions found away...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos share big news about sale of franchise

The sale of the Denver Broncos can now proceed without issues. The trustees of the Pat Bowlen estate have been looking to sell the Broncos, but there was one minor complication. When Bowlen purchased the team from Edgar Kaiser Jr. in 1984, Kaiser obtained a right of first refusal (ROFR) in the case Bowlen were to sell the team. Even though a judge ruled in January that the ROFR was no longer valid, the trustees of Kaiser’s estate challenged that ruling via a court motion.
DENVER, CO
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL

