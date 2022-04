SALEM — Visitors to Waterworth Memorial Park now have a large, colorful map to guide them to all the attractions. Designed by Salem High School senior Reed Minto to earn his Eagle Scout rank, the signs were installed recently near the three entrances to the park. One is located near the duck pond off of South School Street, one is near the creek near the band shell off of Sunset and one is located next to the flag pole off of Superior.

