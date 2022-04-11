ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CA

Local project offers free prom dresses to Windsor students

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew and gently-used dresses are ready for students as part of the second annual Prom Dress Project in Windsor. “Last spring, when prom and in person shopping were uncertain due to COVID restrictions, we started the Windsor #WearThenShare free Prom Dress Project,” said Jen Wall, Windsor resident and winemaker for Barefoot...

