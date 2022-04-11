ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Craig, Delaware, Ottawa Counties Until 1:45 AM

 3 days ago
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Craig, Delaware and Ottawa counties until 1:45 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties until 4 a.m.

News On 6 Meteorologist Travis Meyer said scattered severe storms will be possible in the overnight hours in the areas near and to the north of Tulsa.

Travis Meyer said the primary threats are large hail and damaging winds.

Stay tuned to News On 6 and the News On 6 app for the latest weather updates.

