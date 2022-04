SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City is no longer being considered to host the 2024 Republican National Convention, bid officials confirmed to KUTV 2News. The RNC site selection committee voted to remove Utah's capital city from consideration, which Politico first reported Thursday morning. The outlet noted that this leaves Milwaukee and Nashville as the final candidates to host the party's convention in two years.

