Tony Khan: “Hard To Say” What Future Holds For ROH

By Matthew Carlins
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW’s Owner, CEO, and General Manager Tony Khan admits it’s “hard to say” what the future holds for Ring of Honor. Khan announced an agreement last month for him to purchase the company. In a new interview, he indicated that much of ROH’s future, including producing weekly television, hinges upon ongoing...

