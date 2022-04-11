ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle opens up on why he isn't fully vaccinated

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35K8El_0f5NgHzI00
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA — Everything is settled for the Philadelphia 76ers as they head into the playoffs. After knocking off the Detroit Pistons on Sunday in the season finale, the Sixers are locked into the No. 4 seed and they will take on the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Sixers face challenges when it comes to the Raptors. One will be Matisse Thybulle being ineligible to play in any road games because Canada requires a person to be fully vaccinated to enter the country. Thybulle’s absence will hurt because he is the team’s best perimeter defender, by far.

After Sunday’s win, Thybulle opened up in detail why he decided not to be fully vaccinated:

“I’m not fully vaccinated. Yeah, this is a decision I made a long time ago. I thought a lot about what I’m going to say here, essentially, I made this choice and I thought if I keep it to myself, I can keep it private. But people are always gonna wonder why. I was raised in a holistic household where anti-vax was not a term that was used. It’s a weird term that’s been thrown around to just label people, but we grew up with Chinese medicine and naturopathic doctors and with that upbringing, coming into this situation, I felt like I had a solid foundation of medical resources that could serve me beyond what this vaccine could do for me.

As things escalated and as this situation has played out, I’ve obviously had to reconsider and look at it differently. To that point, it got to the point last year during the playoffs where I did actually consider getting vaccinated and went through with getting the first shot, the first dose because, at that point, I was under the impression that getting vaccinated means that I could not get the disease and transmit it to other people. I felt like if I’m gonna be a part of society in the position I’m in, I need to do what’s right for the greater good. That argument of the greater good held a lot of weight for me.

As things progressed and this virus has changed in many different ways, it just showed to the science that that wasn’t the case anymore. That even while being vaccinated, you can still spread the disease so for me, in my reasoning, it felt like getting vaccinated was not something I need to do to protect other people and it was something that I would have to do to then protect myself and with that being considered and the holistic background of my upbringing and just the way I view medicine in general, I felt like I was secure in going to the doctors that I have to treat COVID-19 if I did get it and in the case that I did, I was able to go about it in my holistic way and I’m able to sit here today healthy and be OK because of it.”

Thybulle on telling his teammates about his decision

“That was really hard. Like I said, I made this decision a while ago where this situation I’m facing right now is not a factor. It wasn’t a part of any of the decision-making because, at the time, I would be available for my team, and I would be available to play and not restricted in any way to do my job. Having had the stance I’ve had for almost a year now, I just felt like it couldn’t be something that I would be forced to do because of rules or regulation changes and it felt like the right thing for me to just see it through and unfortunately, the repercussions are gonna be missing games and not being there for my teammates and I’ve talked to them.

Obviously, from fans to coaches to front office to teammates, there are people who are upset and don’t understand, but ultimately, I’ve been lucky to have them voice that they may disagree, but they support me in my decision-making. With that being said, I’m still gonna be there and give 110% every time I’m available to be on the court.”

Thybulle on not being able to play in Toronto

“It sucks. It was not the outcome that I wanted. It’s always hard not to be available whether you’re injured or whatnot, it’s hard to watch your guys fight out there without you. I believe in them without me just as much as I believe in them with me. I think that we’ve got as good a chance as any to make a run to the championship and I trust these guys to take care of it when I can’t be there on the floor with them.”

Thybulle thought about getting the 2nd shot

“There were points where I had to stop and reconsider, but at the time of having to make my decision, the odds that I was working with were not 100%. So, working with 50% percentages, it’s just hard to commit to doing something that I felt like was not right for me based off of a potential that could turn out that I wouldn’t have had to do it in the first place.”

Is Thybulle concerned about his future?

“I’ve accepted it. One of the things that my dad taught me growing up was you’re free to do whatever you want as long as you’re willing to accept the consequences of it. Like I said, I considered deeply, all of the different avenues and, of course, I’ve accepted that this could hurt money, contracts, reputation, but I felt like this is the right thing that I need to do for myself.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Since LeBron James Signed With The Lakers, More Than 30 Players Were Traded, Only 3 Players Were Landed, And 3 Second Round Picks

LeBron James has been with the Los Angeles Lakers for 4 years now. During that time, he has had a very unique stint with the Lakers, experiencing the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows. LeBron has won the NBA championship in Los Angeles but has also missed the playoffs on two occasions, and got knocked out of the playoffs in the first round for the only time in his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Reporter Says Everyone Can See That James Harden Is Past His Prime: "James Harden Does Not Have The Lift, The Burst, The Speed That He Used To Have."

When the Philadelphia 76ers managed to offload Ben Simmons, who had refused to play for the team all season in a deal that netted the franchise James Harden, their fans were understandably ecstatic. Harden had been wanting to play with Joel Embiid for a long time, and his relationship with Daryl Morey had finally made the move happen to create the superstar duo.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Matisse
Yardbarker

Report: Kevin Durant was 'astonished' by James Harden's 'lack of explosiveness and sluggish play'

It's been over two months since 10-time All-Star James Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden and the fourth-seeded Sixers will square off against the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors — with defensive stalwart Matisse Thybulle set for part-time duties — in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs beginning on Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Nba Playoffs#The Detroit Pistons#The Toronto Raptors#Chinese
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy