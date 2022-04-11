ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Equalizer’ Reveals Fate of Chris Noth’s Character Following Sexual Assault Allegations

By Kimberly Nordyke
 4 days ago

Warning: This story contains spoilers from Sunday night’s episode of The Equalizer .

Chris Noth hasn’t appeared in The Equalizer in several weeks, but the fate of his character was finally revealed on Sunday night’s episode of the CBS drama.

The actor was fired from the show after a Hollywood Reporter story detailed allegations of sexual assault against Noth by two women and has only appeared in one episode, which had already completed production, since the story was published.

Noth played William Bishop, the mentor to Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah), on the show.

Sunday night’s Equalizer revealed the reason for his character’s absence, with McCall learning he had been away for a couple months working on an investigation. Later, Bishop is killed in a plane crash orchestrated by McCall’s nemesis Mason Quinn (Chris Vance).

In the THR story, published in December, one woman said Noth sexually assaulted her in 2004 in Los Angeles, and a second woman alleged he assaulted her in his New York apartment in 2015. Following the publication of the story, other women came forward with their own accusations. Noth has denied the allegations.

Following the story’s publication, Noth was dropped as a client of A3 Artists Agency and his cameo in the finale of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That , was cut. A Peloton ad starring the actor and Ryan Reynolds also was pulled.

