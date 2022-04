Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. A few weeks ago, Laura and I moved into a new home and we are in the process of getting custom closets installed in the bedrooms. With that large purchase on the horizon, I wanted to get a new credit card to pick up another sign up bonus. I saw that I was targeted by American Express to expand my membership by getting another business card. I decided to get the American Express Business Gold Card. I will share the application process and welcome letter below, but first, here are the front and back of the new card:

