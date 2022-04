Since the dawn of civilization, people have been using different types of astrology for everything from timing when to harvest their crops to choosing dates for their wedding to finding a lost pet. Much more than just a personality test, astrology isn’t a one-size-fits-all situation. Choosing an astrologer or type of reading can resemble the process of comparing different kinds of specialty doctors to cure your very particular medical ailment. So, what type of astrology is right for you? Here’s an easy-to-digest breakdown of six major types to get you started.

LIFESTYLE ・ 27 DAYS AGO