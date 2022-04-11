ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The Invisible Secret That Will Change Your Skin Forever

By Rachel Krause
Refinery29
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. In Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s tender children’s tale...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

I Tried A Pearl Manicure & Immediately Started Acting Different

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. As expected, pearls are a big accessory trend...
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

How My Keratin Treatment Helped Me Love My Textured Hair Again

To put it lightly, my relationship with my hair has always been… complicated. I have a lot of hair. Take the amount of hair you think of as "a lot," and add at least 50% more, and that’s the amount that grows from my scalp. To me, a keratin treatment was an expensive luxury, not a real concept. For years, my hair has been my beloved burden — a self-administered haircut in fifth grade lead to my first relaxer, then thirteen years later, I bought into the trend at the moment and decided to grow out it my relaxer and go natural. What I thought was going to be effortless and easy, leaning into my cutest curls and coils, was a quick lesson that I, truly, had no idea how to do my own hair. Biweekly silk presses assisted by chemicals were a way of life, and now, I had to deal with a whole new lexicon of rules, tools, and products.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Refinery29

Hippies Have Sworn By This Toner For Years — Now I Do, Too

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here. Soul-to-skin beauty brand, Heritage Store, knew about self-care before the term could...
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

Wait, Has Probiotic Skincare Been A Lie This Whole Time?

Whether you're team Actimel or team Yakult, anyone who was encouraged to gulp down a yoghurt drink before school will know about the many intended benefits of probiotics. Basically a combination of live bacteria and yeasts, studies like this one and this one show that probiotics – when consumed – contribute to a better immune system, a healthier gut and can potentially treat a handful of infections. It was only ever a matter of time before they found their way into skincare.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Skin#Cosmetics#Skin Conditions#Oily Skin#Skin Type
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Well+Good

The Secret To Waking Up With Hydrated Skin Every Day When Your Bedroom Is Super-Dry, According to Dermatologists

The beauty of a nighttime skin-care regimen is that you can slather on any number of emollient moisturizers or even apply an overnight mask and know that these products will work overtime as you slumber—without the interference of sun, wind, makeup, or anything else that might come into contact with your face during the day. But, if the air in your bedroom is desert-like dry, all of that topical moisture can easily evaporate, taking its hydrating effect right with it. The simplest way to counteract that loss? Sleeping with a humidifier in your bedroom, which benefits skin by helping to keep its moisture barrier intact, whether you supplement it with hydrating products or not.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

Skinny Jeans Are Out. So What Shoes Do You Wear With Non-Skinny Jeans?

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. By now, you’ve likely caught wind of the...
APPAREL
Refinery29

Tower 28’s Tinted SPF Is My Warm-Weather Makeup MVP

Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
MAKEUP
Refinery29

The Glycolic Acid Hack Transformed My Dry Feet Ahead Of Summer

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. Sandal season may be right around the corner but my feet are not ready. Shoved into thick socks and clompy boots for a year, they're a little worse for wear — especially the soles. It's not cute or glamorous to admit, I know, but no matter how many times I grab my foot file or slather them in lotion, the cracked and dry skin persists. Is there a more wince-inducing feeling than catching your feet on your bedsheets?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

I Put $1,000 Worth Of Augustinus Bader Products To The Test

I spend too much time talking about how “old” I am, when, at 38, I’m really not. (According to NPR, the average life expectancy for an American woman in 2020 was 77.8 years, so I’m almost exactly at the halfway point.) But girls of a certain late-30s age know that we occupy a unique space in the aging spectrum — while we’re hardly at death’s door, we’re definitely not young anymore. Some of us who have ignored our skin for decades — and done downright abusive things like smoke, de-prioritize sleep, consume excessive amounts of sugar, and willingly cultivated sun damage (*raised hand*) — are realizing that our skin is changing. And if you’re a 38-year-old woman looking to turn back back tiiiooome just a little bit, you’ve probably heard of Augustinus Bader.
SKIN CARE
Santa Clarita Radio

Hydrossential Reviews – The Truth About A Secret Glowing Skin Serum!

Hey ladies, if you wish to have glowing skin to improve your appearance, then this Hydrossential Serum review might be helpful for you. Though the Hydrossential serum is primarily intended for women, it is a unisex formula and can be used by gents too to improve their skin health and complexion. The formula contains natural skin-health enhancing ingredients such as the Gotu Kola which is used in the Indian medicine of Ayurveda to treat skin diseases, along with other plant extracts such as Aloe Vera, lemon peel extract, etc.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

I Swear By This £13 Toner For Amazing Skin

Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

These Silly Life Hacks Changed My Life In An Unexpected Way

It could be argued that life-hack content has been around, as a genre, since roughly 2500 B.C. That’s the approximate date of the “Instructions of Shuruppak,” one of the oldest pieces of “wisdom literature,” that takes the form of advice being passed from a father (the king Shuruppak) to his son (Ziusudra). This early Sumerian text contains practical and philosophical nuggets such as (and I’m paraphrasing here): Don’t pass judgment when you’ve been drinking beer; don’t buy an ass that brays too much; and don’t place your house next to a public square — there’s always a crowd there.
YOUTUBE

Comments / 0

Community Policy