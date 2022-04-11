The Invisible Secret That Will Change Your Skin Forever

To put it lightly, my relationship with my hair has always been… complicated. I have a lot of hair. Take the amount of hair you think of as "a lot," and add at least 50% more, and that’s the amount that grows from my scalp. To me, a keratin treatment was an expensive luxury, not a real concept. For years, my hair has been my beloved burden — a self-administered haircut in fifth grade lead to my first relaxer, then thirteen years later, I bought into the trend at the moment and decided to grow out it my relaxer and go natural. What I thought was going to be effortless and easy, leaning into my cutest curls and coils, was a quick lesson that I, truly, had no idea how to do my own hair. Biweekly silk presses assisted by chemicals were a way of life, and now, I had to deal with a whole new lexicon of rules, tools, and products.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO