STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you have a passion for education, the New York City Department of Education (DOE) is hosting a new teacher job fair on Staten Island in March. The K-12 new teacher job fair will be held on Thursday, March 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Michael J. Petrides Education Complex at 715 Ocean Terrace in Sunnyside. It will be held inside the Borough President’s Hall of Science on the second floor of Building A.

