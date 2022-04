Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the March 11, 2022 flipbook. To honor his father John S. Chase, Tony Chase committed a gift of $1 million to the UT School of Architecture to support underrepresented graduate students and faculty. John S. Chase was the first Black student to graduate from the School of Architecture in 1952, and he was the only licensed Black architect in Texas for a long time, Tony said.

ADVOCACY ・ 23 DAYS AGO