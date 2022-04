Many people know Naoshima as the home of the iconic seafront pumpkin by Yayoi Kusama, but the entire island is something of an exhibit itself. The Japanese ‘art island’, as it’s often called, is one of a handful in the southern prefecture of Kagawa that are part of a large-scale contemporary art initiative started three decades ago. Naoshima, however, is the most famous island of the group and houses the most installations.

