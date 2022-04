Disney+‘s new Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to arrive late next month, and now the show’s writer Joby Harold has explained the timeline that Ewan McGregor finds himself thrust into. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Harold revealed that the series will take a deep dive into the galaxy post-Order 66, where darkness reigns. “It takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, in a time of darkness in the galaxy,” the creative explained. “The Empire is in the ascendancy. And all the horrors that come with the Empire are being made manifest throughout the galaxy. And the Jedi Order as we know them are being all but wiped out. So everything that was in the prequels has crumbled.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO